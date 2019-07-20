TAMPA, Fla. — Facebook just released a new cryptocurrency called Libra.

This new way to invest, trade and sell started around a decade ago.

“Big risk comes big reward. If you’re willing to risk the money, and you’re willing to lose the money, then the gains on that can be significant,” said Gary Whinsett, Exec. Director of Core Program SecureSet.

But understanding how it works could be confusing.

Experts say online currency companies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Libra are all forms of payment — that can fluctuate in value, and you can transfer and receive funds securely and privately.

Because the money isn’t backed like a typical bank.

There are multiple ways you can spend this digital cash.

There are several ATM's in the Tampa Bay area where you could exchange your online currency for food, gas and even cigars.

But experts warn on scams that boast inexpensive prices for the currency — because that’s often a scam.

"If you do lose these cryptocurrencies because of these scams, there no way you can get it back," said Peter Temko, CFO of BlockSpaces.

Experts say to not underestimate learning the system, and always, carefully research every investment before you make any sort of payment.

A cryptocurrency training company called Block Spaces holds monthly classes around Tampa to educate the community on how to get started.

