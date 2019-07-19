ORANGE COUNTY - At the University of Central Florida, scientists and researchers are coming up with the ways to return humans back to the moon, 50 years since Apollo 11.

UCF researchers working on technology to aid in return lunar mission

Florida Space Institute housed at UCF

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 years since the Apollo 11 moon landing

Researchers at UCF's Florida Space Institute are developing technology that can help astronauts land and live on the moon-landing.

One of the big issues for NASA is moon dust.

So UCF scientists are looking at how to limit the impacts that moon dust can create.

VP Mike Pence to visit Kennedy Space Center Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and also talk about the future of space exploration

With little gravity, the landing of a spacecraft can kick up dust and be harmful for astronauts and equipment on the lunar surface.

Moon dust can also have beneficial uses as well.

“It's not only a nuisance, it's a resource,” said Julie Brisset, a research associate scientist at the Florida Space Institute, “so you can use this dust to help build your structures, help you live there.”

Researchers hope to use the lunar dust and minerals to build roads, buildings and other supplies, like rocket fuel.