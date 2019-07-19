FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A temporary fix has restored water service in Fort Lauderdale.

City officials said more than 220,000 customers were affected, issuing a boil-water order while warning that taps could run dry. The boil water order is in effect for 48 hours.

The outage affects residents in cities that get drinking water from Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale officials declared a state of emergency and Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will send two trucks of water.

Thursday's water main break happened when a subcontractor for Florida Power and Light accidentally drilled a six-inch hole in a pipe. The 42-inch pipe supplies raw ground water to a treatment plant that converts into tap water.

For about nine hours Thursday, those 220,000 residents were without water.

Bottled water quickly sold out in the area.

City crews worked to place a temporary patch on the pipe and so far, that has been holding.

Water is flowing at near normal pressure but city officials are stressing the residents to continue to boil water for the next 48 hours.