NATIONWIDE — Mizkan America has recalled several varieties of Ragu pasta sauces because they may be contaminated with plastic fragments, the Food and Drug Administration announced Friday.

The recall was issued by Mizkan America on June 15 at the retail level, and any impacted customers have reportedly been notified, according to the FDA.

The following sauces, produced between June 4-8, have been recalled:

Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 ounces

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best use-by date: JUN0620YU2

Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 ounces

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best use-by date: JUN0520YU2

Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 ounces

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best use-by date: JUN0620YU2

Ragu Old World Style Traditional, 66 ounces

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best use-by date: JUN0420YU2

Ragu Old World Style Meat, 66 ounces

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best use-by date: JUN0520YU2

The company said no other varieties of the sauces with these specific production codes have been recalled.

Mizkan America said anyone who may have bought the recalled sauces to throw them out and not consume them.

Consumers with questions or concerns should contact Mizkan America at 800-328-7248.