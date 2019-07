PALM BAY, Fla. — Police are looking for a suspected arsonist who burned down a neighborhood playground.

Investigators say that sometime around 3 a.m. Thursday, someone torched the equipment at Goode Park on Bianca Drive.

The damage is estimated at $75,000.

On Friday, crews were at the playground overhauling the mess left by the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Palm Bay Police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.