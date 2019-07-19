ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando sex offender was arrested in an undercover sting Thursday after agreeing to pay $100 to who he thought was the mother of an 11-year-old girl for sex with her daughter, authorities said.

Todd Bush accused in child-exploitation case

Former teacher is a registered sex offender

Prostitute tipped off MBI about Bush, records say

Todd Bush, a 42-year-old former teacher, was charged with human trafficking of a child, obscene communicationn and traveling to meet a minor for sex.

Bush was arrested after showing up at an agreed-upon location — a motel on South Orange Blossom Trail — in hopes of having sex with a girl who didn’t exist, officials said.

Bush is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.

The "mother" who offered her daughter for sex was really an agent for the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation , a Central Florida law-enforcement agency. MBI focused on Bush after getting a tip from a confidential informant. That unidentified person, a prostitute, said Bush was a regular customer who asked for help finding a girl for sex, records say.

Bush is currently on sex-offender probation for asking a "parent" for sex with her daughter in Palm Beach County on December 3, 2011. At the time, Bush was a teacher at Lake Worth High School, records show.

An undercover detective posing as the mother of a 12-year-old girl agreed to let Bush perform sex acts on her "daughter" for $120.

Records show he was found guilty in May 2012 of three charges of solicting a parent or guardian for sex with a child.

He was sentenced to five years in state prison followed by five years of probation. He entered the Florida prison system in June 2012 and was released in July 2016, which is when his probation began.

His probation was scheduled to end in July 2021. Thursday’s arrest will likely change that.

The Orange County arrest triggered a violation-of-probation charge against Bush in Palm Beach County.