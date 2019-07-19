ORLANDO, Fla. — Partly sunny skies will be followed by scattered afternoon storms; like yesterday, around a 40-percent coverage of storms is anticipated.

A lot of the heavier storms will be inland and west of Orlando. Any storm will be capable of downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. It will be hot with highs in the low to mid-90s. The humidity will bring the feels-like temperatures above 100 degrees.

Favorable boating conditions are expected today with light winds from the south to southeast around 5 to 10 knots. The primary hazard will be isolated afternoon storms, especially on the inland lakes.

The setup will be very poor for using a surfboard with the nearshore waters producing wave heights around 1 to 2 feet. The risk of rip currents is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Evening storms will fade after sunset; skies will stay partly cloudy overnight.

Lows will run in the mid- to upper 70s. Over the weekend, we won’t see any significant changes from this pattern. Highs will stay hot, in the low to mid-90s. The coverage of afternoon rain will become more isolated through early next week.

By the middle of next week, there are signs of increasing moisture leading to more greater rain chances for Tuesday through Thursday. In the tropics, there are no areas of development in the Atlantic Basin.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Ocean conditions look favorable with only a light chop and a low rip current threat.

Watch for developing storms and make sure to bring the sunscreen and avoid a burn!

No new development is expected over the next five days.

Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.

