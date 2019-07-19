OCALA, Fla. — A disabled vehicle that was being pushed to a nearby gas station by three men late Thursday was struck from behind by a car, killing one and injuring the others, troopers say.

3 men were pushing SUV to gas station when it was struck

FHP: Man that was behind SUV on SR 40 was killed at the scene

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on State Road 40 just west of SW 60th Avenue. The gas station was on the corner of the intersection.

A Florida Highway Patrol report says a disabled 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee was being pushed in the outside lane of S.R. 40 by Esgar Nunez, Samuel Lopez, and Guillermo Guadalupe Roque Teniente, all of Ocala. Nunez was in the driver's seat, steering; Lopez was pushing from the front passenger door; and Roque Teniente was behind the SUV.

That's when a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu struck 20-year-old Roque Teniente and the Grand Cherokee from behind. The SUV was pushed to the south shoulder of S.R. 40, knocking Nunez, 20, and Lopez, 21, to the ground, traffic investigators say.

Roque Teniente was killed at the scene.

The 40-year-old driver of the Malibu, also from Ocala, was not wearing a seat belt but not hurt, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges were listed on the FHP report.