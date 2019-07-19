WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump Administration has agreed on top-line numbers with House and Senate leaders for a two-year budget deal and an increase to the government’s borrowing cap — but they are still working through the details.

A major deadline is looming as the U.S. is set to reach its borrowing limit in early September. Lawmakers are racing against the clock once again, with only a handful of legislative days left before the House leaves for August recess.

“We would like to have something on the floor next Thursday that, so that we can send it in a timely fashion to the Senate, so that they can go through their own, shall we say, particularly senatorial process to get it done in time before they leave,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters this week.

In recent days, Mnuchin sounded the alarm that the U.S. could lose its spending ability as early as September, months earlier than originally projected.

"Hopefully, we're in good shape with the debt ceiling,” President Donald Trump said during a photo-op in the Oval Office on Friday.

“I can't imagine anybody ever thinking of using the debt ceiling as a negotiating wedge,” he continued. "That’s a sacred element of our country.”

However, President Trump himself tweeted in 2012, “Republicans must use the debt ceiling as leverage to make a good deal.”

The White House sent a two-year budget agreement to the House Speaker late Thursday evening, but according to aides close to negotiations, Pelosi is rejecting the President’s latest demand for $150 billion in spending cuts. However, conversations are expected to continue.

“Right now, it’s very dysfunctional. Everything up here is… the Democrats just hate Trump, and everybody is just positioning themselves for the 2020 election,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida), speaking about the budget process.

A major concern among lawmakers is whether the President could derail any potential agreement like he did last December, which ultimately led to a 35-day government shutdown .

“It would be avoidable travesty for President Trump to push us back into a shutdown when right now, we are working in a bipartisan fashion,” Rep. Darren Soto (D) Florida 9th District said in an interview with Spectrum News.

Both sides are hoping to come to an agreement soon in order to get a House vote next week.

Mnuchin says he expects lawmakers to stay in DC if they can’t reach a deal before the August recess.