FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — While many Fort Lauderdale area businesses were forced to close their doors due to a large water main break, one area business kept their doors open to serve the public and share their water.

Thousands of Fort Lauderdale residents are still without water after an FPL contractor struck a 42-inch main feeding raw water from the city's well fields to one of the local treatment plants.

The pipe collapsed during repairs, forcing the plant had to shut down. That, in turn, left faucets, sinks, showers and toilets city-wide dry.

As a result, most of the restaurants in the city shuttered Thursday. Most, but not all.

It's not unusual for the Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park to be busy with micro-brewery lovers on a weeknight. But Thursday's circumstances made them extra busy.

"We didn't want to close," says John Lynn of Funky Buddha Brewery. "We wanted to do our best to serve the community."

Lynn's brewery found itself one of the few business with the "open" sign lit up. They made sure to let everyone know through social media.

Attention residents of Oakland Park, Fort Lauderdale, and surrounding areas! Thanks to some brewer's ingenuity, we were able to hook up our water tanks to our supply. We will be open at 4pm with plenty of potable water, working restrooms, hot food, and of course cold beer. pic.twitter.com/jehy700m7p — Funky Buddha (@funkybuddhabrew) July 18, 2019

"You hear of the neighborhood joint open and flipping burgers, we felt it was our duty," Lynn told us.

Not only were the beers cold, but there was plenty of water for customers, thanks to their 6,000 gallon tank used to make their beer.

"They said they have a water reserve, they said come on in, and you get a free gallon of water too," says Jenna Barreza, who found herself at the brewery because the restaurant where she would otherwise be working a double-shift was forced to shut down for the day.

But the situation is slowly improving. As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday the city reported progress in restoring water service to customers, though a boil water order remains in effect.