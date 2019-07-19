WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A lightning strike sparked a massive house fire Thursday in Winter Garden.

Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed that a lightning strike most likely sparked the fire that destroyed the 5,000 square-foot home on Bay Court near Windermere.

There were no injuries in the 4:30 p.m. fire as the homeowners and their dog escaped the fire.

One problem for firefighters was there was no working hydrants in the subdivision. So firefighters had to run a hose a half mile to get water to the house.

"Yeah the response time was fantastic, but there’s no fire hydrants to plug into so, all they could really do is maybe save their boat," said David Skebba, who lives in the neighborhood. "And other houses if a piece of shrapnel or wood fell on them that they could put it out."