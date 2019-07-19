LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 39-year-old Eustis man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after skeletal horses were found in his care.

2 horses found starving to death in Lake County

Veterinarian said 1 would have to be euthanized

Eustis owner arrested on charges of cruelty to animals

Kyle Brower was arrested on a felony warrant at a home on Holly Branch Road after an animal control officer scored one of his horses at a 1 of 10 on body condition, a Lake County affidavit says.

The horse was found lying on the ground in distress and with its skeleton visible through its skin.

A veterinarian who assessed the horse's condition said it would have to be euthanized due to the severity of its condition.

Brower owned a second horse that was also found to be emaciated at the scene, officials said.

Brower was found at his residence in Eustis and arrested by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Officials determined that the horses' conditions were a result of lack of proper diet and de-worming practices.

Brower was taken to the Lake County Jail.