DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police are searching for a man wanted for a murder connected to a string of shootings last week.

Investigators announced Thursday that 18-year-old Kevin Stokes is officially a suspect in the death of 19-year-old Daemon Carn.

The murder was connected to a string of six shootings over two days last week in Daytona Beach. Investigators said the violence erupted between two groups fighting over drugs and rap music.

Police Chief Craig Capri said they need the public’s help to catch Stokes. They increased the reward from $5,000 to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

“Please help us out, if anything not for the money — do it for your fellow citizens so we don't have any more victims out here," Capri said. "He is a stone cold killer and he needs to be taken off the streets.”

Since Carn's murder, the police department launched "Operation Summer Heat," focused on gun violence. Since launching the enforcement campaign, Capri said they’ve given out more than 400 tickets, made nearly 100 arrests, seized four guns, and seen 60 cars take off to elude officers.

“The criminals know that if you come into Daytona Beach, we are going to hunt you down. We are going to lock you up and you're finished, so they are leaving our streets,” Capri said. “We are going to keep the heat up, and we are going to be hitting every area where we know there is criminal activity occurring.”