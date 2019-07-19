DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A toddler was struck and killed Thursday night in Daytona Beach in a hit-and-run. Now, police are searching for that driver

Toddler killed in Daytona hit-and-run crash

According to police, the crash happened in the 400 block of North Charles Street, not far from South Ridgewood Avenue.

Witnesses said a man was pulling out of a parking spot at an apartment building just before 9 p.m. when he struck the 2-year-old boy. Witnesses said the man did not wait for police and drove off.

Paramedics took the child, identified as Ar'myis Ford, to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead soon upon arrival.

However, Daytona Beach police said they are searching for a man named Earnest Ponder, 29.

Daytona Beach police obtained an arrest warrant for Ponder on two felony counts of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving with a suspended license during a fatal accident.

Investigators believe Ponder was behind the wheel of a green 2005 Chrysler 300 when he attempted to back up the vehicle, running over the toddler in the process.

Witnesses said Ponder then got out of the car and ran away on foot.

Authorities are searching for Earnest Ponder in connection with the hit and run.