VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old Volusia County Jail inmate threatened to bomb government buildings and major facilities and wanted to join ISIS, deputies say.

Ethan Russell, 18, was arrested on felony charges of making written threats to kill, according to a release from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office .

The inmate handed jail officers a note that explained his plans to join the Islamic State terrorist group, as well as bomb seven locations, deputies said. His targets included government buildings in Washington D.C. and major facilities in the Central Florida area.

Russell was already in custody and awaiting trial for previous felony charges that included attempted armed burglary in Deltona.

On March 25, a neighbor reported seeing Russell throwing a rock through a window to break into a house. Deputies who caught up with Russell said he had seven large kitchen knives, a green mask, and a pair of gloves.

Jail officers contacted the Sheriff's Office on July 9, saying the inmate had handed them a five-page handwritten note detailing his plans to join terrorist groups and begin bombing his targets.

Russell remains in custody at the jail without bond.