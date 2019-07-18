NATIONWIDE – Universal Pictures has dropped the first official trailer for its film adaption of the Broadway musical Cats.

Universal releases trailer for "Cats"

Film stars Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba

"Cats" hits theatres December 20

The story follows a family of cats called the Jellicles who must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

The film features a star-studded cast that includes Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, Jason Derulo, and James Corden.

And while the Broadway show used furry costumes, the film will use "digital fur technology," aka CGI, to create the feline characters.

The film is directed by Tom Hooper who also helmed 2012's Les Miserables and 2010's The King's Speech.

