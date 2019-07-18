ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Department is ending its work with Amazon's controversial facial recognition software.

Amazon Rekognition analyzes security camera video and attempts to identify the people in it by scanning faces and searching databases.

The city of Orlando conducted two pilot tests of the software from December 2017 until Thursday, when the second test ended.

Orlando police said it was not using the technology in any public spaces or in an investigative capacity. Nevertheless, the program drew complaints about privacy from the ACLU, which said the government could use the program to "build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone."

In a memo released Thursday by OPD, the agency says, "the city was not able to dedicate the resources to the pilot to enable us to make any noticeable progress toward completing the needed configuration and testing."

The agency said it had no immediate plans to explore this sort of facial recognition technology in future pilots.

However, the agency said it would continue to look for opportunities to use emerging technology for public safety.