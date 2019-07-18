DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 67-year-old man used a frozen can of Coke attached to a strap to attack a man taking a morning walk, a police report says.

Affidavit: Man was taking walk when another approached from behind

Victim was cut open and incurred lacerations on his head and arm

Suspect, known in neighborhood, charged with aggravated battery

Charles Smyth of Daytona Beach is facing a charge of felony aggravated battery causing bodily harm, according to a Daytona Beach Police charging affidavit.

The report says the man who was attacked was taking a morning walk on Halifax Avenue when he noticed someone was following him. He realized the man was Smyth — who the man said is known in the neighborhood as someone who is "known to rant and rave at people" and behave in an "outrageous" manner.

The man crossed a street to get away from Smyth, but Smyth suddenly came up behind him and struck him in the back of the head with something, the man told investigators.

The man soon realized it was a can of Coke attached to a strap. He surmised that the can had been frozen by the force of the impacts. Smyth continued to hit him with the object, the man told police, resulting in lacerations on the man's head and arm, the affidavit said. As Smyth was striking the man, Smyth said he was "going to kill him," because the man had called the cops on him, the man told investigators.

Bleeding, the man walked to a nearby fire station for help, where one of the firefighters said he is also familiar with Smyth. The attack victim declined to go to a hospital.

Smyth was arrested Wednesday night on the charges, the police report said.