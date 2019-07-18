ORLANDO, Fla. — Privacy concerns have surrounded the Russian-developed FaceApp , which uses artificial intelligence to "age" users' photos.

Terms of use say FaceApp has right to use, reproduce uploaded photos

Democratic senator has called on FBI to investigate company

Tech expert: App is no more dangerous than Facebook or Twitter

A lengthy legal Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for the viral app gives FaceApp the "perpetual" right to use and reproduce any pictures you upload.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has called on the FBI to investigate the company because of its Russian ties, even though its servers are based in the U.S.

If you have already used the app, Central Florida tech expert Richard Lynn from Tech Hero says not to worry because the app is no more dangerous than Facebook or Twitter.

"A lot of people don't realize that the reason why these applications are free is because you're trading off your privacy for a picture, for data of where you're going, or things that you're accessing on the internet," Lynn said.

The developers have said they delete most of the photos after 48 hours, but if this still worries you, Lynn recommends deleting the app, or not downloading it in the first place.

Lynn says any app is buyer-beware, even if it's free and no matter the developer.