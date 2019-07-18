OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Here are five things Osceola County suggests you should know before finding a contractor:

Unlicensed contractors normally use unmarked vans or trucks.





Unlicensed contractors will ask you to obtain the permit or advice you that you do not need one.





Unlicensed contractors often will not provide the consumer with a written contract or guarantee.





Unlicensed contractors will not have a valid license number on their contracts or advertisements.





Do not give a deposit or sign a contract until you have confirmed that the contractor is licensed. Ask the contractor to leave the contract with you and come back the next day. This gives you the time to look it over without being pressured or intimidated.

Also, you can contact the Osceola County Building Office if you suspect a possible problem.

Go to www.myfloridalicense.com and click "Verify a License" to check out a potential contractor. You can also file a complaint through the same link.

Residents can also file a complaint with the Osceola County Building Department at 1-407-742-0200 or contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 1-407-348-1100 or your police department if you suspect fraud.