DELAND, Fla. — Stetson Baptist Church is paying off about $7.2 million in medical debt for families across Central Florida who are struggling financially.



Stetson Baptist Church had an extra Sunday in fiscal year

Used extra Sunday to raise money for debt-forgiving charities

Church raised $153,867.19, triple the fundraising goal

The effort all started because the church had an extra Sunday in their fiscal year, which ended in June.



"In our fiscal year this year, there were 53 Sundays, and so with our budget, we divide that by 52 for our weekly need, so the 53rd Sunday was an opportunity for us to do a little bit different," said Dan Glenn, who has been a pastor at the church for 10 years.



With that extra Sunday, he launched an initiative called "53rd Sunday" on June 30. That effort raised money for RIP Medical Debt and One More Child to help local families.

"Our original goal was $48,000, which would allow us to pay off all of the crippling medical debt in Volusia County, and support a foster care home for a year through the Florida Baptist Children home," Glenn said.



But instead of meeting that goal, they shattered it. They ended up raising $153,867.19, which is more than triple the initial goal.

"There were some people who gave a lot, but there were also children who raided their piggy banks and gave change on that day, and regardless of what it was, we were so excited about everybody being able to combine their efforts and participate together," Glenn said.



This allowed them to expand their assistance well beyond Volusia County.



"When all is said and done, we were able to pay off all of the crippling medical debt in Volusia County, Flagler County, Lake County, Putnam County, and Marion County, and in addition to that, we were able to support three foster care homes for a year. So what a great opportunity," Glenn said.



According to the church, for each $1 donated to RIP Medical Debt, $100 in debt is forgiven.

RIP Medical Debt purchases a portfolio of medical debt and forgives the debts for people who earn less than two times the federal poverty level, where the debts are 5 percent or more of the debtor's annual income and the person faces insolvency.

With this sum, they are able to help about 6,500 families. Those families will get a letter in the mail in the next few weeks explaining that they are now medical debt-free.



Stetson Baptist Church doesn't plan to stop with this initiative.

"This is one opportunity for us to make an impact on the community," Glenn said. "This is not the only opportunity we have to make an impact on the community."