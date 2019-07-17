WASHINGTON — Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who served on the nation's highest court for nearly 35 years and became its leading liberal, has died. He was 99.

Stevens' influence was felt on issues including abortion rights, protecting consumers, and placing limits on the death penalty. He led the high court's decision to allow terrorism suspects held at Guantanamo Bay to plead for their freedom in U.S. courts.

As a federal appeals court judge in Chicago, Stevens was considered a moderate when Republican President Gerald Ford nominated him in 1975. On the Supreme Court he became known as an independent thinker and a voice for ordinary people against powerful interests -- a type of struggle he witnessed as a boy.

He voiced only one regret about his Supreme Court career: that he had supported reinstating the death penalty in 1976. More than three decades later, Stevens publicly declared his opposition to capital punishment, saying that years of bad court decisions had overlooked racial bias, favored prosecutors, and otherwise undermined his expectation that death sentences could be handed down fairly.

He retired in June 2010 at age 90 and was the second oldest justice in the court's history.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.