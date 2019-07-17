NATIONAL — Pita Pal Foods is recalling certain hummus products because of fears it might be contaminated with the bacteria that causes listeria.

Hummus recalled over listeria fears

No illnesses have been reported so far

View full list of recalled products

The bacteria Listeria monocytogenes was detected at a manufacturing facility during an Food and Drug Administration inspection.

Some of the brands included in the recall are Bucee's, Harris Teeter, Lantana, Pita Pal, Reasor's, Schnucks, and 7-Select. The products in question were made between May 30 and June 25, 2019, and were distributed nationwide.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious, sometimes fatal, infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, or those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

Healthy people may recover from short-term symptoms that include fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.