It's the perfect combination: cannoli and donuts, all in one delightful package.

Paula’s bringing back Cannoli donut

Only sold on Wednesdays this summer

They are $2.50 each.

When Paula’s Donuts paired these two back in March to fundraise for Hospice Week, it became an instant favorite.

They sold around 45,000 cannoli donuts during that week and people loved them so much, Paula’s brought it back.

But donut lovers better hurry. The weighty tasty treats are only being sold on Wednesdays this summer.

Louis Buono, a Paula’s customer, said he couldn’t sleep just thinking about this donut.

"The concept of putting cannoli in a donut, especially these donuts which are just incredible,” said Buono. “I couldn't wait to get here and try it."

