WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – The first cannabis café nationwide has been approved in West Hollywood after it received the green light on Tuesday.

The Lowell Café was approved by the Business License Commission granting Flore Flora LLC a license to open.

A cannabis consumption area business license was issued to the company. Customers will be able to smoke, vape, and eat cannabis products at the café.

The farm to table food will feature a seasonal menu by Executive Chef Andrea Drummer. The food will be infused with 1 to 10 mg of THC or CBD. Flower hosts will also deliver cannabis to customers’ tables for smoking.

The café will be located at 1201 North La Brea Ave. The timeline for opening the business has yet to be announced.

Next steps for Flore Flora LLC is to obtain a cannabis license from the state.