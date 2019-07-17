BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With crews set to go to the moon in 2024, the commercial space business is growing.

At a Tuesday luncheon, Cynthia Bouthot, President of Space Commerce Matters, told guests how the commercial industry in low earth orbit is increasing.

Companies you’re likely familiar with are already doing testing in space, like Target, Budweiser, pharmaceutical companies — and that number is increasing.

According to Bouthot, it’s not only cost effective, but it’s quicker to do the product testing up in space.

“The extreme conditions of space where you have atomic oxygen, heat and cold cycling, radiation debris — this results in accelerated degradation. What would take ten years on earth may take weeks or months on the station,” she explained.

Bouthot says astronauts at the International Space Station are the lab technicians of space that do work for NASA. She says about 55 percent of research aboard the ISS is from commercial businesses.

“Astronauts are really the lab technicians up there, they do work for NASA and for the commercial side,” she adds. ​