BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With multiple Apollo 11 celebrations taking place for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Space Coast tourism is booming in Brevard County during an already busy season.
According to Visit Space Coast, as a result of all the anniversary celebrations, around 95 percent of hotels are filled to capacity, not including short term rentals like Airbnb.
Here are five things to know about the benefits of the booming tourism industry:
- The Space Coast Office of Tourism is expected to reach their goal of $16 million collected in tourism related taxes.
- Not one residential tax dollar goes into beach re-nourishment effort, it all comes from the tourist related tax.
- 45 percent of revenue goes towards marketing the Space Coast and everything the east coast of Florida's Brevard County beaches have to offer.
- Tourist related tax funds capital projects like building new parks.
- The increase in tourism benefits local businesses like restaurants, bars, shops, and ride-sharing services.