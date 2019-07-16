ORLANDO, Fla. — The company that operates Taylor's Pharmacy in Winter Park is paying the federal government more than $107,000 to settle claims that it illegally distributed scheduled drugs and failed to keep proper records.

Operator of compounding pharmacy paying settlement to feds

DEA: Taylor's Pharmacy illegally distributed scheduled drugs

Controlled Substances Act violations allegedly happened from 2002-2016

The settlement relates to a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation of Florida Discount Drugs, Inc. , which operates Taylor's Pharmacy, a compounding pharmacy on Park Avenue.

Between February 15, 2012, and July 22, 2016, Taylor's Pharmacy made almost 70 distributions of controlled drugs to two people not registered to receive those drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

The substances included what the DEA classifies as schedule III and IV drugs , which include substances such as ketamine, testosterone, Ambien, Tramadol, Darvocet, and Xanax. The U.S. Attorney's Office didn't say what specific drugs that Taylor's was accused of improperly distributing.

Then, on April 18, 2017, the DEA inspected Taylor's Pharmacy and determined that its record-keeping violated rules.

"Pharmacies have an obligation to ensure that controlled substances are properly tracked through the distribution chain," said U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez. "This settlement highlights our commitment to enforcing the Controlled Substances Act and protecting our citizens."