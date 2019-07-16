TAMPA, Fla. — The US Census is gearing up and starting the hiring process for the 2020 Census. The Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa will hold a job fair on Tuesday to fill over 200 temporary positions.

US Census starts hiring process for 2020

Job fair held Tuesday in Tampa

200 temporary positions vacant

MORE Hillsborough County news

There are all sorts of positions to fill ranging from administrative to supervisory, paying anywhere from $13.50 to $24.00 per hour.

Despite recent controversy surrounding the US Census, officials with the CDC said they’re hoping it doesn’t keep people from participating and answering the survey. This comes after President Trump tried to add a question to the 2020 Census asking whether the person is a citizen of the United States. Ultimately, the Supreme Court halted that effort.

Ernest Coney, CEO of the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, said he wants people to know that they’ll be working with their own neighbors on the Census, and they don’t have any reason to be fearful of taking the survey.

“The way we’re approaching this is it’s really resident driven, so for folks to really understand that. Three quarters of a trillion dollars is really going to be designated by this census it really is imperative for them to get engaged and get involved,” said Coney.

Tuesday’s job fair will be held at the Chloe E. Coney Urban Enterprise Center at 1907 E. Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Those interested in applying must be at least 18 years old, a US Citizen, and should bring their ID and resume with them to the job fair.