ORLANDO, Fla. – A soldier was welcomed home by his family at Orlando International Airport.

Soldier welcomed home at Orlando International Aiport

The heartwarming moment was captured on video that was shared on social media.

In the video, a little girl is seen holding a sign that reads, "Here to pick up my hero. Best day ever!"

A few moments later, the girl sees her soldier dad and runs to him. He picks her up, and the two share a big hug.

Wayne Floyd, the man who recorded the video, posted it on Twitter with the caption: "So this just happened. Night officially made. @MCO making this family reunion possible."

So far, the video has been viewed more than 18,000 times.