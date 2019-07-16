ORLANDO, Fla. – A soldier was welcomed home by his family at Orlando International Airport.
The heartwarming moment was captured on video that was shared on social media.
In the video, a little girl is seen holding a sign that reads, "Here to pick up my hero. Best day ever!"
A few moments later, the girl sees her soldier dad and runs to him. He picks her up, and the two share a big hug.
Wayne Floyd, the man who recorded the video, posted it on Twitter with the caption: "So this just happened. Night officially made. @MCO making this family reunion possible."
So far, the video has been viewed more than 18,000 times.