CLERMONT, Fla. — This one-of-a-kind café is an environment fit for both people and felines. Here’s what you need to know about the Orlando Cat Café before you visit:

Orlando Cat Café at 532 Cagan Park Avenue in Clermont is the first one of its kind in Florida, founded by Sandy Cagan — it’s a café environment fit for humans and felines.



With the help of an SPCA feline behavioral specialist, the place is equipped with cushy beds, climbing posts, toys, couches, coffee tables, and blankets.



On our visit Tuesday, 16 cats were there — all adoptable. We were there to witness the Cat Café’s 505th adoption.



Cagan says 52,000 people have visited since 2015. It took her 22 months to plan and design.



Allergic? No worries. The Cat Café and Axum coffee shop have partnered. You can watch the kitties and cats from behind a window in the adjacent shop.



If you’re not allergic, you can even take your espresso and Panini inside the cat play area. Admission for adults is $8 and $4 for kids.