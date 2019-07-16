NATIONAL — IKEA is shutting down its only furniture factory in the United States and moving operations to Europe where the company says it can cut costs, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The Swedish company will end production this December at its plant in Danville, Virginia, resulting in 300 job cuts.

"We made every effort to improve and maintain the competitiveness of this plant, but unfortunately the right cost conditions are not in place to continue production in Danville," site manager Bert Eades said in a statement.

IKEA runs more than 40 production facilities in Europe, China, and Russia, employing about 20,000 people at those locations and roughly 160,000 people globally.

The company said prices for raw materials are higher in the United States than Europe.

Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, tweeted in 2018 that workers at the Danville plant, which relies heavily on imports, were worried about how tariffs would affect raw material costs.

Just toured IKEA’s Danville manufacturing plant. Asked if the tariffs worry them. They’re ok for now, but because they import a lot of raw materials, they’re concerned about what’s to come. We have to stop this rash policy before it hurts even more U.S. businesses and workers. pic.twitter.com/f5fNO67ky1 — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 5, 2018

Last year, IKEA said it would cut 7,500 jobs in a restructuring that it said would create 11,500 jobs over the next two years with the construction of smaller stores in big cities to attract younger shoppers.

IKEA opened the US factory in 2008 in a joint industrial park developed by the City of Daville and Pittsylvania County.

The company has managed to stay afloat despite retail troubles in other big chains. According to the Wall Street Journal, IKEA's sprawling out-of-town stores still deliver most of its sales, but the number of visitors has stalled and same-store sales have been flat lately.

In an effort to change that, the company implemented their restructuring plans to open more centrally located stores and improve delivery options.

Both the company and local officials said IKEA will work with Danville to support laid-off employees in job searches.

Information from CNN and the Wall Street Journal was used in this report.