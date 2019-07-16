NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The owners of All Sports Arena said it’s unclear how long they’ll be able to remain open after learning their Rutillio Ct. building is for sale.

New Port Richey's All Sports Arena looking for new home

Berkshire Hathaway selling building for over $1 million

Sports business owners left with unanswered questions, concerns

“Honestly, I got a phone call from a friend of mine saying, ‘Did you know your building was for sale?’ I had no idea,” said Matthew Garry, who owns the business with his wife, Jennifer. “At this point right now, we’re scared because we don’t know what to do, and not getting answers doesn’t help.”

According to a listing from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, the building is for sale at $1,550,000. The listing notes a lease option is available, but Garry said it has been made clear the group doesn’t want to work with his business.

“They don’t want to rent to us. Why? I don’t know,” he said.

Berkshire Hathaway did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Garrys took over the business in 2011, but were involved with the rink before that because their son played hockey there.

“The owners put a little note on the door over there and it said, ‘We’re closing.’ There was a bunch of kids crying, including my own kid, and at that point, we knew we needed to keep this place going,” said Matthew.

Since then, countless kids have learned to play roller and ball hockey at the rink. All Sports is also open to adult players, leagues, MMA events, and other sports. Matthew estimates as many as 5,000 players play in tournaments here every year. Free “learn to play” lessons are offered for kids and adults. The Garrys even keep a room filled with gear that can be used by young people whose families might not otherwise be able to afford involvement in the sport. They also said they’ve made about $70,000 in upgrades to the building, including the bathrooms, kitchen, and locker rooms.

“The kids grow up together on the rink…playing against each other, making friends,” said Corey Denninger, whose son plays hockey at the arena. “It’s only a positive thing in the community. There’s no negative around that, and I would hope some people step up and get behind it and support it. Would love to see it stay for another 20 or 30 years.”

Matthew said the arena hasn’t received an eviction notice and hasn’t been given a timeline of when they’d have to leave. He said that’s made running a league-based business tricky.

“We don’t even know how to charge people right now. For any leagues that end right now, I don’t even know where to start. I really don’t, because sometimes you get the money up front, you pay the bills, and then there’s none left, and then you have to regroup again. Well, if I take all the money and pay all the bills and then we close, I have to find a way to pay all these people,” Matthew said.

While the Garrys have looked at potential new locations, Matthew said it’s hard to find a large enough facility that meets their needs. He said he’s hoping someone hears their story who can help keep their business alive in some way – including in the form of a new location.

“There’s going to be a lot of sad faces, and there’s nothing we can do right now,” he said.