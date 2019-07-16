ORLANDO, Fla. – Nine Florida nonprofits filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Governor Ron DeSantis and State Attorney General Ashley Moody over the state's anti-sanctuary city law.

Here are five things you need to know.

1. The nine Florida nonprofits that are suing include Hope CommUnity Center, Farmworker Association of Florida, and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

2. The law, Senate Bill 168, went into effect July 1, 2019. It bans all sanctuary cities and requires law enforcement agencies to provide "their best effort to support federal immigration law."

3. A spokesperson for the Southern Poverty Law Center states there are three reasons they are against the law. One, it’s preemptive by federal law," said Anne Hernandez, an attorney with the SPLC said. "Two, it’s vague. Three, it violates the Fourteenth Amendment Equal Protection Clause."

4. Republicans who support the new law say it only affects undocumented immigrants already behind bars and those who break the law. Nonprofit organizers said it would really affect all undocumented immigrants. "It’s so broad," Hernandez said. "They don’t know if they’re in compliance. If they over comply, they’re going to be violating constitutional rights. If they under comply, they’re going to be at risk of being sued by the governor or suspension from office." They also said it would lead to arrest and deportations for minor infractions such as driving without a license.

5. A city of Orlando official told Spectrum News 13 in a statement it would do everything possible to support those who feel vulnerable because of their immigration status but do not plan to join the proposed lawsuit. They say in part because the city does not enforce immigration laws.