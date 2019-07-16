What used to be Women and Children's Hospital is in the process of being redeveloped into Elmwood Crossing.

The new plan would make the campus into a mixed-use space including a hotel, grocery store and housing.

A public hearing before the Buffalo Planning Board discussed how the project would affect transportation, natural green space and nearby infrastructure.

But some neighbors don't agree with the developers’ proposal.

"There's enough space that maybe we don't need a grocery store that big, a parking lot that big, this building at the corner of Elmwood and Bryant,” said William Wisniewski. “It's been just an empty lot for the last two years. I'm really not impressed up to this point."

The Elmwood Crossing developers plan to respond to the public's comments.

The planning board will vote on the project soon.