ORLANDO, Fla. — Court documents show that prosecutors think a man who is already in jail could be responsible for the shooting death of Orlando teen Alejandro Vargas.

The 15-year-old Boone High School student was killed on his way to school in December 2018.

Months after the murder, records show a possible person of interest in the homicide.

A notice of intent filed by the State Attorney’s Office shows that 19-year-old Deandre Florence is in custody at the Orange County Jail on second-degree murder charges during the commission of a felony.

Documents show Florence is accused of setting up a robbery that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old .

But according to the documents, authorities want to use evidence in that case to show that Florence committed “felony first degree murder” by shooting and killing Vargas on December 18, 2018.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office, but so far, we have not received any more information about the case against Florence.

There was a $15,000 reward for any information about Vargas' shooting death.