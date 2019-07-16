ORLANDO, Fla. — Pointe Orlando is adding another restaurant to its lineup.
New York-based Brother Jimmy's, a barbecue restaurant, is expected to open in November.
The restaurant, which specializes in North Carolina-style barbecue, will open in a 3,766 square foot space on the upper level of the International Drive complex.
Brother Jimmy's will serve Southern cuisine, including a wide-selection of barbecue, wings and beer.
"Brother Jimmy's will fill a void for barbecue on International Drive while offering another new-to-the-market option for locals," said Brian Small, general manager of Point Orlando.
The company has restaurants in West Palm Beach, New York, Connecticut and Maryland/DC.
In June, Pointe Orlando announced it would undergo a $32 million, 12-month renovation, which includes adding a new signage, and a 100-foot passageway. The project is expected to begin in September.