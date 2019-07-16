The Albright Knox Art Gallery has been given the official stamp of approval for its massive expansion.

The Buffalo Planning Board approved the project Monday, clearing the way for a $160 million project.

People from all over the world have donated to the effort, including local investor Jeffrey Gundlach, who provided some $50 million for the renovation.

When the work is completed, there will be twice as much room for art in the museum.

“We have a famous painting in the collection by Jackson Pollock. It’s called Convergence and, I think that in the 21st century, we are seeing the convergence of many of these cultural, economic and social energies in our community,” said Janne Siren, the gallery’s director.

The museum will shut down when it starts construction at the end of the year and will re-open in early 2022.