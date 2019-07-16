ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue responds to about three calls a month when it comes to cars being in a body of water.

"All you have to do is look around the county, and you see retention ponds everywhere," said Lt. Brandon Allen of Orange County Fire Rescue.

"Fortunately, most people are able to get out on their own. But once in a while, something happens, and our dive team actually has to get somebody out," he continued.

AAA and Orange County Fire Rescue teamed up Monday to talk about what happens when your vehicle is submerged in water and how to get out safely.

"AAA took a look at vehicle escape tools, which are designed to help you get out of the car in case of an emergency. And we wanted to able to make good recommendations to consumers about what to keep in their car," AAA Managing Director of Engineering and Repair John Nielsen said.

AAA tested six tools: Three were hammer-style and three were spring-loaded.

Only four of the six tools were able to shatter tempered glass.

Spring-loaded tools were determined to be more effective in breaking tempered windows than hammer-style tools.

None were able to break the laminated glass, which stayed intact even after being cracked.

You can check to see what type of window you have by looking at the label located on the bottom corner of your window. Laminated glass is mostly on front windows in newer, higher-end vehicles to prevent ejections in high-speed collisions.

Allen encourages drivers to make sure you have an exit plan for your car and be aware that picking up a cell phone to dial 911 should not be your first option.

In fact, make sure you have a S.U.R.E. way out:

S tay calm. While time is of the essence – work cautiously to ensure that everyone safely exits the vehicle.

U nbuckle seat belts and check to see that everyone is ready to leave the car when it's time.

R oll down or break a window – remember that if the car is sinking in water, once the window is open the water will rush into the car at a faster rate. If the window will not open and the car has tempered glass, use an escape tool to break a side window to escape. Drivers should also remember that: If a window will not open or cannot be broken because it is laminated, everyone should move to the back of the vehicle or wherever an air pocket is located. Stay with it until all of the air has left the vehicle. Once this happens, the pressure should equalize, allowing occupants to open a door and escape. If the vehicle is submerged, a hammer-style escape tool, as opposed to a spring-loaded-style, could be much harder to swing underwater.

E xit the vehicle quickly and move everyone to safety.

"Those first few seconds, that's your key time to get out of that vehicle," Allen said. "Try opening up your door, rolling down your window, and if that fails, going to one of those escape tools and actually breaking down that window."