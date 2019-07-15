U.S. territory Puerto Rico, which has a large diaspora in Florida, is dealing with the possible resignation or even impeachment of its governor.

Puerto Rico's Governor, Ricardo Rosselló, is the subject of an unprecedented political scandal.

On Monday, he again rejected calls for his removal from office amid a series of events.

One involves a leaked group chat on social media site Telegram in which Rosselló allegedly disparages his political opponents and launched misogynistic attacks on a former New York City councilwoman, as well as attacks on the press.

Last week, the FBI announced a criminal investigation of former administration officials arrested and accused of giving out fraudulent government contracts.

This latest scandal also happens as the island still tries to recover from Hurricane Maria and a billions dollars debt crisis.

What would happen next is of much speculation in an island that sees political debate as important as the sport of baseball.

It’s unprecedented because there's never been a governor impeached in Puerto Rico. But it’s also uncertain.

Top leaders in Governor Rosselló's party, PNP or the statehood party, have asked him not to seek reelection.

This includes former Governor Luis Fortuno. He published on Facebook his demands for Rosselló not to be the party’s leader in 2020.

The island’s Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez, who represents Puerto Rico in Congress, has also asked Rosselló not to seek reelection in 2020.

On Monday, Governor Rosselló went on a radio program to again reject calls for his resignation, explain what happened and fight for his job.

Over the weekend, about 889 pages of the scandalous group chat was published by the Center for Investigative Journalism in Puerto Rico.

Rosselló said not all that was published is factual. The governor's own party is in power.

The House and Senate leaders are all from the same party. Reportedly, they said Rosselló has a deadline.

It has to do with the line of succession. If the governor were to resign, the Secretary of State would assume powers.

Except he resigned over the weekend as a result of the same social media scandal now dubbed as #Rickyleaks or #Telegramgate. Next in line would be the Puerto Rico Justice Secretary.

According to the Puerto Rican Constitution, the island's version of the House of Representatives would impeach with a two-thirds vote.

The Senate would have to approve it with a three-fourth's vote.​