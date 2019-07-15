The owner of Vernon Downs and American Racing CEO Jeff Gural says a Woodstock 50th anniversary concert would help revive a depressed town.

The proposal of Vernon Downs to host the festival has been met with plenty of opposition and roadblocks.

Last week, Vernon Codes Enforcement denied an application for it to be held at the rasino.

A public meeting was also held where many said they did not want it in the area, specifically because of safety issues and the lack of planning.

But Gural says the town of Vernon would benefit from the money a big concert would bring in and put Vernon on the map.

"These things generate a lot of revenue. To be honest, I’ve been losing money at Vernon Downs,” Gural said. “The only reason I've kept it open is because I know how important it is to the town, because there's not a lot going on in Vernon. A lot of the stores are closed, it's very depressed area. I employ 300 people but if the people don't care and don't mind having a town, that's pretty much on the brink of disaster maybe that's what I should do too."

The planning board will be meeting to discuss the appeal Tuesday. It will be held at city hall at 7 p.m.