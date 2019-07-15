Some of your child's favorite shows may not be returning to downtown Rochester.

Feld Entertainment said it has not reached an agreement with Pegula Sports Entertainment for any more events at the Blue Cross Arena through next year.

Some of Feld's shows include Disney on Ice, Monster Jam and Sesame Street Live!

The promoter hopes to bring those events back in 2021.

This follows news that the Jehovah's Witness convention that's held yearly is moving to Pennsylvania.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment owns the Amerks and manages the arena. The company says it remains open to working with Feld Entertainment to reach a "reasonable" agreement.