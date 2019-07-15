SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County could soon have a ban on plastic.

County Commissioner asks for plastic ban preliminary research

Commissioner Lee Constantine said ban would send 'valuable message'

Several Florida cities have already passed similar bans, like Orlando

County Commissioner Lee Constantine has asked county officials to do preliminary research on a potential ban that would prohibit vendors from using plastic cups, straws, and other items at county parks and facilities.

Several Florida cities, including Orlando , have passed similar bans to reduce plastic going into landfills and oceans.

“This is not going to change the world per say, but what this does is send a valuable message to our constituents and private businesses that hey, this is easy to do,” Constantine said.

At least one other Seminole County Commissioner says she won’t support such a ban.

Commissioner Amy Lockhart says she is environmentally conscious — even buying her own biodegradable straws. But she says it’s something people should take personal responsibility for, not something county leaders should impose on people.

A spokesperson for Seminole County says at this point county staffers are doing preliminary research into a possible ban, but no formal action has been taken towards the measure.

Orlando’s plastic ban is set to go into effect in October.

Orange County officials say they are discussing a potential plastic ban, and that it will one of several items a newly-hired Chief Sustainability Officer will be looking at.​