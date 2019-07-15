DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 72-year-old man died after being found unresponsive in shallow water in the ocean Monday.

Man was found in shallow water off Silver Beach approach

He was taken to Halifax Hospital, where he was pronounced dead

The Daytona Beach man was found by lifeguards south of the Silver Beach approach at about 2:30 p.m., Volusia County Beach Safety said.

Lifeguards performed CPR until he could be transported to Halifax Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity was being withheld until family members could be notified.

No other information was released.

In late June, a 77-year-old woman was found dead in chest-deep water off Daytona Beach.