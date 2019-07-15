A 3-year-old boy has died after falling into a grease trap at the Tim Hortons on University Avenue in Rochester.

First responders were called to the scene to search for the young boy who was reported missing after falling into the trap. Police say attempts were made to save him but were unsuccessful.

"He was not a missing person in the traditional sense but he was with his mother and gone from his mother's care for a brief period of time— less than minutes— then the 911 call was immediately made," Investigator Frank Camp with the Rochester Police Department said.

Police say the trap was located outside approximately six feet from the back door. It is flush to the ground similar to a manhole, but has a plastic lid.

"It's a horrible, tragic, accident, misadventure— whatever you call it— just a horrifying situation," Camp said.

He says it was an accident.

"Rest assured, before anybody leaves here, the Rochester Fire Department will be securing this thing [the trap] so it doesn't happen to anybody else," Camp added.

Several people at the scene, including Tim Hortons employees, were in distress and emotional as crews arrived on scene.

In a statement, the Tim Hortons Media Team said:

"What occurred today was a tragedy and on behalf of the Tim Hortons family, we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young boy who passed away. Tim Hortons is fully cooperating with authorities."

The young boy has not been identified.