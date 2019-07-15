DuPont⁠— the world's largest fermenter for probiotics production— has opened a new plant in Rochester.

It will create the probiotics for human consumption to be used in dietary supplements, food and beverages and distribute products around the world.

The plant expansion created many jobs, and promoted different trades within community contractors for nearly the last two years. But project manager Dave Cress says the most exciting part is it means sustainable growth for Rochester.

“The prospect of having something like this, this technology, in Rochester really establishes us to continue that legacy of innovation and manufacturing that was started by Kodak many, many years ago and continued by Xerox," Cress said. "So it’s that next phase in the worldview as things change.”

The new plant represents a $100 million investment by DuPont. With the expansion, there are now 600 people employed between Rochester and Buffalo.