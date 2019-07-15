Thousands of bites, slurps, and spoonfuls later, the Taste of Buffalo is over.

The near 500,000 people estimated to attend the festival, had a perfect weekend to do so. With blue skies and warm temperatures, Niagara Square and Delaware Avenue were packed shoulder to shoulder in some places.

The two-day festival is the largest in the country, with more than 50 food vendors and multiple wineries.

Of course many of locals came to the Taste, but we also talked to some food lovers who came from as far as California to take a bite out of Buffalo.

"You know food is such a cultural attraction and it doesn't matter what ethnicity you are. People come together and commune over food. It's a great way to pull the city together," said Tarabu Kirkland, Los Angeles.

This year there was a new Favorite Fermentation award, which was won by A Gust of Sun Winery (Ransomville) for their wine, Sweet Westies.



Other Taste of Buffalo winners included:

Chair’s Choice (chosen by Matthew Testa, 2019 Taste of Buffalo Chair): Hilltop Restaurant & Bar (Lockport), Buffalo Lager Braised Short Ribs

Children’s Choice (chosen by Jacob Testa): Mineo & Sapio Street Eats food truck, Chorizo Po’Boy

Lou Billittier Memorial “Rookie of the Year” Award: The Chocolate Bar (Buffalo), Chocolate Mousse Brulee

Veteran Restaurant Award: Danny’s Restaurant (Orchard Park), Peanut Butter Pie

Best of Buffalo Award: Taste of Siam (Buffalo), Fried Ice Cream

Best Overall Item: Caribbean Experience (Buffalo), Jerked Chicken with Rice

Best Meat Item: Caribbean Experience (Buffalo), Jerked Chicken with Rice

Best Seafood Item: Flaming Fish food truck, Shrimp Po’Boy

Best Dessert: Water Lily Café (Cheektowaga), Thai Tea Smoothie

Best Sandwich: Souped Up food truck, Bacon Jam Cheddar Melt

Best Red Wine: Three Brothers Wineries & Estates (Geneva), Red Jazz Infusion

Best White Wine: Victorianbourg Wine Estate (Wilson), Pechette

The winners for the Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options were:

First Place: Alex’s Place (Batavia), Grilled Garlic Shrimp Skewers

Second Place: Local Kitchen and Beer Bar (Buffalo), Brussel Sprout Slaw

Third Place: Cali Eats (Buffalo), Fiesta Black Bean Bowl

Best Healthy Dessert: Chrusciki Bakery (Lancaster), Apple Cinnamon Pierogi

Addiitonal winners: