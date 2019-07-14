ORLANDO, Fla. — More sunshine and fewer clouds are ahead for this afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s. It will “feel-like” it is in the upper 90s to 100 degrees at times. So make sure to stay hydrated and to check the back seat. Don’t leave the kids or pets in the cars.

An isolated storm is possible today, but like Saturday most areas will be dry.

This drier pattern will continue for the start of the week. The coverage of rain will only be 20 to 30 percent for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s with morning temperatures starting out in the low to mid-70s.

Moisture will start to increase by mid-week and this will result in a higher coverage of afternoon storms. The more typical summertime setup you would expect in Central Florida. The coverage will increase to 40 to 50 percent by week’s end.

Temperatures will come down a closer to average and be in the lower 90s for highs. Morning temperatures will continue to start out in the 70s.

Boating and Surfing Forecast

Surf conditions will be very poor today with a minimal trade swell. Wave heights will be 1 to 2 feet. The rip risk is moderate and it is always best to swim near a lifeguard.

Ocean temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen, the ultraviolet index is at an eleven. This means sunburn could happen in ten minutes or less.

If you’re boating, there’s a slight chance for an isolated storm, but overall conditions will be favorable. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

Barry continues to weaken over land. But, it is still moving extremely slow so flooding and heavy rain are still likely today and into tomorrow for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Outside of Barry, there no other areas of concern and development is not expected over the next 5 days.

