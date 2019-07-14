ORLANDO, Fla. — This week the UCF Board of Trustees will discuss an action plan to try and prevent the kind of spending missteps that led to the resignation or firing of top officials at the school in the past year, including the school's president.

The plan was formed after audits revealed nearly $100 million in state funds were inappropriately transferred for construction projects on campus, most notably Trevor Colbourn Hall.

The plan calls for increasing transparency protocols, create a system of checks and balances, so no one administrator becomes a single point of authority when it comes to public funds, and using technology to enhance internal controls for the budget.

All building projects at UCF would also be put on hold until the state Board of Governors is satisfied with the procedures put in place.

UCF's Audit and Compliance Committee approved the plan last week, but it still needs to go before the Board of Trustees for a vote.

Officials say they hope the plan can help the school move on from the controversy, which has led to the resignations of former President Dale Whittaker, UCF's Board of Trustees chairman and several other top officials.

The full action plan is available on the UCF Board of Trustees website.

The meeting is open to the public, and is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday at UCF.

