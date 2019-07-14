COLEMAN, Fla. — The Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Sumter County where the suspect was killed.

The incident happened Saturday night at a home on East Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived at a home where two people had been stabbed. Deputies say they saw Brian Benfield, 46, chase one of them outside with a shotgun.

Deputies say when they ordered him to drop the gun, he instead aimed it at one of them. That's when two deputies shot Benfield.

He was pronounced dead at Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

No word yet on the conditions of the victims.

The two deputies are on administrative leave while FDLE investigates the shooting.